Actor Tiger Shroff sure knows how to treat her younger sister Krishna Shroff on her 29th birthday today. The actor gifted the birthday girl with a Maldives trip, but--valid for only one! Krishna Shroff, who is the younger child of actor Jackie Shroff and his wife Ayesha Shroff shared a series of pictures and videos on her IG story showcasing the gifts she had received from her family members on her special day. Krishna Shroff and Boyfriend Eban Adams Steal a Kiss at an Aquarium! View Pics of This Sizzling Hot Couple.

In one IG story, she shared a picture of the letter sent by her elder brother Tiger. The letter reveals that her brother gifted her trip to Maldives--valid for "one person only." She also shared a photo of a diamond bracelet she got from her mother Ayesha. Tiger Shroff Shares Monochrome Pictures From the Sets of Heropanti 2, Sister Krishna Shroff Calls Him a ‘Stud Muffin’.

Tiger's rumoured girlfriend-actor Disha Patani also sent a huge bouquet of flowers to her. Apart from the gifts, her family members also showered her with love on social media. Tiger posted a throwback picture featuring himself with the birthday girl. In the candid snap, the 'Heropanti' actor could be seen copying his sister's 'hot pout look'. "Happy birthday to my bro Kishu Shroff.

Check Out Krishna Shroff's Instagram Story Below:

Krishna Shroff's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sorry to take the best genes from our parents but we still love you. Hope I get your hot pout look though," he wrote alongside the picture. Ayesha Shroff also wished her daughter Krishna on her birthday with adorable pictures from the birthday party. "Happppppiest birthday my darling daughter and my comrade in arms!!! I'm SOOOO proud of the woman you have become!!! @kishushroff @tigerjackieshroff @apnabhidu," she captioned the post.

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff posted a close-up picture of his younger daughter and wrote, "My Shakti @kishushroff ... Happiness Always. Happy Birthday."Disha Patani also dedicated a special Instagram story to Krishna. She dug out a throwback video of the duo from their gym session. The two share a great friendship bond and are often spotted hanging out together.

