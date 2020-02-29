Krishna Shroff and Boyfriend Eban Adams Steal a Kiss at an Aquarium! View Pics of This Sizzling Hot Couple

Krishna Shroff With Boyfriend Eban Adams (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is not shy about flaunting about her relationship with Eban Adams, and the pictures that she keeps sharing on her Instagram handle are enough to prove. It was last year when Krishna confirmed that she is dating Eban Adams, a professional basketball player. For the unversed, Eban is Tiger Shroff’s friend and as per a report in Mirror, Krishna met him at a restaurant in Juhu. Krishna has shared another lovey-dovey picture with Eban on Instagram in which this sizzling hot couple can be seen stealing a kiss at an aquarium. Tiger Shroff’s Sister Krishna Confirms He is Single.

Krishna Shroff and Eban Adams paid a visit to the Atlantis, The Palm (as per the location tagged in this pic) in Dubai, where they clicked this picture. Krishna, who is a fitness freak, is seen in a white crop top paired with black denims. Her beau also opted for a casual attire. Eban sported a red t-shirt and teamed with a pair of black jeans. Krishna Shroff Does a Topless Photoshoot and Her Tattoo Steals Away All the Attention!

When Krishna Shroff was asked how she met Eban Adams, she told Mirror, “I was catching up with a friend of his whom I hadn’t met in a long time, but eventually ended up chatting with Eban.” Krishna also mentioned about her family’s reaction over her relationship with Eban. She was quoted as saying, “They don't interfere much, they trust my judgement. Families eventually do get involved, but I'd like to take my time and keep it between us for now.”

Krishna Shroff also revealed that the two have no plans to tie the knot soon. She said, “We are just living in the moment and enjoying each other's company.” We wish these two all the love and luck!