Hyderabad, June 19: A Spicejet flight SG 2696 headed to Tirupati had to turn back to Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday after the pilots saw an issue with the baggage door. The airline stated that the flight "experienced an intermittent illumination of the AFT baggage door light after take-off." According to a Spicejet spokesperson, the pilots noticed the baggage door light was on after take-off and as a precautionary measure, returned to Hyderabad.

"On June 19, 2025, a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating the Hyderabad-Tirupati flight experienced an intermittent illumination of the AFT baggage door light after take-off. Cabin pressurisation remained normal throughout. As a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to return to Hyderabad," the airline spokesperson said. The flight landed safely without making an emergency landing and passengers were deplaned normally. IndiGo Plane Bomb Threat: Muscat-Delhi Flight 6E 2706 Makes Emergency Landing at Nagpur Airport After Bomb Threat (Watch Video).

Spicejet also confirmed that an alternate aircraft has been arranged for the passengers to allow them to go to Tirupati. Notably, GMR, which manages the Hyderabad airport confirmed the return of the Spicejet flight, adding, "Spicejet SG 2696 flight departed from Rajiv Gandhi International, Hyderabad airport to Tirupati Airport returned back and landed again in RGI Airport due technical issues."

Yesterday morning, a bomb threat email targeting a Qatar Airways cargo flight was received at the Hyderabad airport, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement agencies, the GMR group said in an official statement. Following the threat, the authorities launched a high-alert operation at the airport. "A bomb threat email targeting a Qatar Airways cargo flight 8650 was received at the Hyderabad airport at 0631 hrs on June 18, 2025. The flight landed safely. A bomb threat assessment committee was formed, and all procedures were followed as per SOP," GMR said.

In a separate incident, Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport also received a bomb threat, prompting an intense search operation across the airport premises. Speaking to ANI, the Assistant Commissioner of Police at Begumpet said, "Begumpet airport received a bomb threat mail this morning. We are currently conducting a thorough search of the airport and its premises with the bomb squad. Further details will be provided later." British F-35 Lightning Fighter Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport After Failed Warship Return Due to Rough Seas, Low Fuel.

Authorities launched extensive checks with the help of bomb detection and disposal teams. As of now, no suspicious objects have been found. There have been multiple incidents of several bomb threats reported at airports and flights in India, particularly after the crash of the Air India flight AI-171.

