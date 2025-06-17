Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India] June 17 (ANI): An IndiGo flight 6E 2706, which was travelling from Muscat to Delhi with a layover at Kochi, made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Tuesday after a bomb threat was received.

According to Lohit Matani, DCP Nagpur, all passengers have been safely deboarded, and an investigation is currently underway. Preliminary checks have not found anything suspicious so far, officials said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Similarly, on Monday, officials informed that Lufthansa flight LH752, which was flying from Frankfurt to Hyderabad, was forced to return to Germany after a bomb threat was received. A committee has been formed to assess the threat as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

According to official sources, the Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight took off from Frankfurt on June 15 and was supposed to reach its destination early this morning. However, after an email was received at Hyderabad airport about targeting the flight with a bomb at 6:01 PM on June 15, out of an abundance of caution, the flight was advised to return.

"A bomb threat assessment committee was formed, and all procedures were followed as per SOP. In the interest of safety, the airline was advised to divert back to the origin or the nearest suitable airport," said an official source.

Earlier, Lufthansa airline told ANI, "We did not receive a permit to land in Hyderabad, and that's why the aircraft took a U-turn and returned."

Meanwhile, a Lufthansa spokesperson said that the flight was diverted out of an abundance of caution, and that the passengers were provided accommodation as they departed for Hyderabad.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Lufthansa flight LH752 from Frankfurt to Hyderabad returned to its point of departure after authorities were made aware of a bomb threat posted on social media," the spokesperson said, adding further, "The safety of our passengers and crew is Lufthansa's highest priority. Affected passengers were provided with accommodation in Frankfurt and will be continuing their journey to Hyderabad today."

The Hyderabad airport said earlier that the flight was diverted as it had still not entered Indian airspace, as the threat was received.

In a similar incident on June 13, a Delhi-bound Air India flight coming from Thailand's Phuket received a bomb threat and made an emergency landing on the island, according to airport authorities. The Air India flight AI 379 took off from Phuket at 9.30 and was on its way to New Delhi before it was diverted. (ANI)

