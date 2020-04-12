TN CM Directs Administration to Act Strictly Against Donors Who Defy Lockdown

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today instructed district collectors and police to take legal action against NGOs and politicians distributing food, essential supplies amid lockdown put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.He further stated that donors can handover the supplies to collectors, corporation commissioners, and special officers.A total of 1,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Tamil Nadu and 11 deaths have been recorded, Beela Rajesh, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary said today. (ANI)

