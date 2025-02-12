Comedian Samay Raina on Wednesday said he has removed all episodes of India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel in the wake of the controversy over influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's remark on the comedy show. In his first response since the controversy erupted earlier this week, Raina said he will fully cooperate with all the investigating agencies in their probe. Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy Over Parental Sex Question: Parliamentary Panel Is Likely To Summon YouTuber ‘BeerBiceps’ Over ‘Vulgar’ Joke at ‘India’s Got Latent’ Show.

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Raina, 27, posted on X.

Samay Raina Shares Statement Amid Ranveer Allahbadia-‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly.… — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) February 12, 2025

Allahbadia, 31, stirred up a major controversy with comments on parents and sex on Raina's show that went viral on social media on Monday, leading to widespread criticism and multiple police complaints in Mumbai and Guwahati.

The influencer, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has already apologised for his "lapse in judgement" but the issue has refused to die down. The Maharashtra Cyber Department on Tuesday registered an FIR against the show and has summoned more than 40 persons, including Allahbadia and Raina, asking them to join the probe. Ranveer Allahbadia and Fellow YouTubers Face Legal Trouble Over Alleged Obscene Content; Assam Police Reach Mumbai for Investigation.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked Allahbadia, Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi. The issue was also raised in Parliament by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske who called for a law to regulate social media.