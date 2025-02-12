The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology is likely to summon YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as "BeerBiceps," over his controversial remarks about parental sex on the "India’s Got Latent" show. The influencer’s remark - a vulgar joke alluding to “sex with parents”- has ignited widespread debate over media conduct and acceptable humour. BJP MP Ravi Kishan expressed dismay over the language used, stating, “It’s sad… the kind of language that has been used,” while noting that he is yet to be officially informed of any decision. Reports indicate that the Parliamentary panel may issue a notice to call upon Allahbadia for clarification on his contentious comments. ‘Kala Muh Karke Gadhe Par Bitha Kar’: Mukesh Khanna Demands Punishment for Ranveer Allahbadia Over His Sex Remarks on Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ Show (Watch Video).

Parliamentary Panel May Summon Ranveer Allahbadia

#BreakingNews: Parliament heat on Ranveer Allahbadia Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi to raise issue in Parliament Parliamentary panel may issue summon to Allahbadia over his vulgar 'joke' @atuljmd123 shares more info | @anchorAnjaliP pic.twitter.com/KMcFhVuRhQ — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) February 11, 2025

BJP MP Ravi Kishan Reacts to BeerBiceps’ Controversial Comment

VIDEO | On media query if YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia will be summoned by Parliamentary Committee over his remarks, BJP MP Ravi Kishan says, “It’s sad… the kind of language that has been used. I am not aware of this decision yet. If the Parliamentary Committee has taken such a… pic.twitter.com/TtraJHnexE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2025

