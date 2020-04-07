Top Foreign Stories at 2125

London, Apr 7 (PTI) Boris Johnson who was hospitalised with persistent coronavirus symptoms is stable in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a London hospital and has not required ventilator support for breathing, Downing Street said in a health update on the British Prime Minister on Tuesday.
Global leaders wish UK PM Boris Johnson speedy recovery
London: Several international leaders including US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a quick recovery after he was admitted to an intensive care unit of a London hospital as his coronavirus symptoms worsened.
Australia's Cardinal Pell walks free as high court overturns child sex abuse conviction
Melbourne: Australia's most senior Catholic Cardinal George Pell on Tuesday walked out of prison after the country's highest court
Global death toll from coronavirus tops 75,000: AFP tally
Paris: The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 75,000 people people worldwide, the majority of them in Europe, since it emerged in China in December, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 0945 GMT Tuesday. (AFP)
UK minister Gove in self-isolation after relative shows coronavirus symptoms
London: UK Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove on Tuesday became the latest senior government figure to go into self-isolation after a member of his family displayed symptoms of coronavirus.
COVID-19: Flat death toll, drop in hospitalisation 'good signs' of possible curve flattening: NY Guv
New York: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said an effectively flat death toll for two days and a drop in the number of hospitalisations and ICU admissions could be "good signs" of a "possible flattening" of the coronavirus curve in the state but warned that becoming complacent will be a mistake.
Indian-origin IPR expert appointed high court judge in Singapore
Singapore: An Indian-origin judicial commissioner and intellectual property expert in Singapore has been appointed as a judge of the city-state's high court by President Halimah Yacob.
UN estimates loss of 195M full-time jobs
Geneva: UN's labour organisation estimates the equivalent of 195 million full-time jobs could be lost in the second quarter alone from the COVID-19 outbreak, with businesses and plants shuttered worldwide.
Indian-American journalist among victims of coronavirus in US
Washington: Scores of Indian-Americans have tested positive with the novel coronavirus in the US and several of them, including a former journalist of an Indian news agency, have died, according to multiple news reports from community organisations and diaspora leaders.
Political prisoners should be among first released in pandemic response: UN rights chief
United Nations: The UN human rights body has urged nations to release individuals detained without sufficient legal basis, including political prisoners, as the world body stressed the need to take a very close look at incarcerations and reduce overcrowding in prisons to prevent catastrophic rates of COVID-19 infection.
