China Shocker: Teen Dies After Cliff Swing Fall at Maliuyan Adventure Park in Sichuan’s Huaying City, Disturbing Video Surfaces

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A 16-year-old tourist died after falling from a cliff swing attraction at Maliuyan Waterfall in Huayin, southwestern China, on May 3. The teenager, identified only by her surname Liu, reportedly raised concerns about her safety harness moments before the fall. Authorities have since closed the site and launched an investigation into the incident.

Witness accounts and videos circulating online indicate that Liu was being prepared for the swing when she repeatedly said the rope securing her was “not tight enough.” Shortly after being pushed from the platform, she appeared to slip before plunging into the gorge. Reports suggest the safety rope may have snapped as she left the platform. Chinese Influencer Wang Yefei Aka ‘Sister Wang Zha’ Dies During Livestream, Cause of Death Revealed.

Teen Dies After Cliff Swing Fall at Maliuyan Adventure Park in China

🚨💔 Heartbreaking tragedy unfolds in China again. On May 3, a female tourist named Liu died in a horrific accident at Maliuyan Adventure Park in Sichuan’s Huaying City. Strapped into the “Waterfall Swing” — a 168-meter-high ride over a roaring waterfall — she repeatedly screamed… pic.twitter.com/AUGPeQEfhv — Aric Chen (@aricchen) May 5, 2026

The attraction, operated by Chongqing Adventure Camp, involved strapping participants into a harness before swinging them out over a steep drop. At the time of the incident, Liu was accompanied by friends, who were heard talking and laughing as staff positioned her at the edge.

Video footage shows Liu wearing a harness and standing on the platform with a cloth draped behind her. As she was released, she dropped suddenly, prompting a brief attempt by someone nearby to reach her before she fell out of view. Why Are Chinese Scientists Dying Mysteriously? A List of 9 ‘Unexplained’ Cases.

Local media reported that Liu survived the initial fall but later died while being transported to a hospital. Emergency services responded to the scene, but her injuries proved fatal. A staff member from the operating company said it is cooperating with authorities and remains in contact with Liu’s family.

Officials have classified the case as a production safety responsibility accident, a designation typically used in China for incidents linked to operational negligence or safety failures. The scenic area has been temporarily closed for inspection, with authorities stating it will remain shut until at least May 10 for equipment checks and maintenance.

The operator had previously promoted the attraction through its WeChat account in March.

Cliff swings and similar adventure activities have grown in popularity across China in recent years, often marketed to younger tourists seeking high-adrenaline experiences. However, the rapid expansion of such attractions has also raised questions about safety standards and regulatory enforcement.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Daily Mail), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).