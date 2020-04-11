Transgenders Wage a Lonely Battle for Survival Amid Lockdown

By Archana PrasadNew Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The transgender community is among the worst affected categories of citizens during the nationwide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak.Already facing discrimination and social ostracization, many of the transgenders are now finding it difficult to procure food to keep the flame of life burning. Many of them don't have ration cards too."We are not getting any help because many of us don't have any ration card or identity card. The transgenders who were daily wage earners are now unable to earn due to the lockdown," Rudhrani Chetri, a transgender, said while speaking to ANI."The moment we heard about the possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending the lockdown, we were frightened of the hardships of the coming days. Nevertheless, I am trying to help my community as much as possible," Chetri said."We all need to come out. People going to bed hungry is not good for any society," Chetri added.The government has asked the transgender persons to provide their bank account numbers in which Rs 1500 each will be deposited. "This amount needs to be increased," Chetri said.Speaking on social distancing and sanitisation to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chetri said, "Many of us are living in small rooms in which 3-4 people have to live together. However, we are trying to maintain social distancing and to keep our surroundings clean."Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a video conference with all the states chief ministers to review the coronavirus situation and to discuss the extension of lockdown.Most of the chief ministers have advocated extending the lockdown for a few weeks. The Centre is considering their suggestion, a spokesperson of the central government has said. (ANI)

