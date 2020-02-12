Two Killed in UP's Muzaffarnagar as Truck Hits Bike

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 12 (PTI) Two people were killed after a truck hit their bike on Kandhla road near Budhana here, police said on Wednesday.

Asim (24) and Wasid (26), residents of Kurthal village, were killed in the accident that took place on Tuesday night. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

The truck driver fled the scene and the vehicle was seized, they said.

In another incident, a man, identified as Nitu, was killed and his friend suffered injuries when their bike was hit by a speeding truck on Bhopa road in the district on Tuesday evening.

The injured was rushed to hospital, police said.

