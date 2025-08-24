Florida, August 24: A deadly accident on the Florida Turnpike has brought the spotlight on an Indian-origin truck driver, Harjinder Singh. On August 12, 2025, Singh allegedly made an illegal U-turn with his tractor-trailer, causing a minivan to crash and killing three people instantly. Following the incident, he fled to California but was later extradited back to Florida. Authorities have since declared him an "unauthorized alien" and denied him bail due to flight risk. As the case draws attention many are left wondering, who exactly is Harjinder Singh?

Singh’s case has raised serious questions about illegal immigration, work permits, and highway safety in the US. Authorities revealed that he entered the country illegally in 2018, later obtaining commercial driver’s licenses in California and Washington despite failing key tests. Singh now faces deportation, while US officials have temporarily paused foreign trucker work visas. Let’s know more about Harjinder Singh. Harjinder Singh, Indian-Origin Truck Driver in Florida Turnpike Crash That Killed 3, Fails English and Road Sign Tests (Watch Video).

Who is Harjinder Singh?

Harjinder Singh is a 28-year-old truck driver from Rataul village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, India, who is currently facing three counts of vehicular homicide in the US. The charges stem from a deadly accident on the Florida Turnpike on August 12, 2025, where Singh allegedly made an illegal U-turn in his tractor-trailer, blocking multiple lanes and causing a minivan to crash, killing all three passengers. After the incident, he fled to California but was later extradited back to Florida by US authorities. Video footage of the crash went viral, showing Singh behind the wheel while his brother, Harneet Singh, accompanied him. US Halts Worker Visas for Commercial Truck Drivers Citing Safety Concerns After Deadly Florida Crash Involving Indian-Origin Driver Harjinder Singh (Watch Video).

Investigations revealed that Singh entered the US illegally via the Mexico border in 2018 and obtained commercial driver’s licenses in California and Washington, despite failing English language and highway signage tests. His brother, Harneet Singh, who accompanied him during the crash, was also found to be an undocumented migrant. The case has sparked wider political and public debate, prompting US authorities to temporarily halt foreign commercial trucker work visas.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted safety concerns for American drivers, while DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin emphasised that Singh’s work authorisation had been rejected under the Trump administration but later approved under President Biden. Singh reportedly fears for his life if returned to India and now faces potential deportation along with up to 15 years in prison for each count of vehicular homicide.

