Uber Partners Flipkart to Deliver Essential Supplies to Customers

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Uber announced that it is tying up with e-commerce giant Flipkart to provide delivery of essential supplies to customers during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.In an official blog, Prabhjeet Singh, Director - Operations, and Head of Cities, Uber India & South Asia wrote that the company will facilitate the delivery of supplies to consumers across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. The money earned through these deliveries will be given to the drivers. The latest effort follows Uber's similar initiatives with BigBasket and Spencer's Retail for the last-mile delivery service.(ANI)

