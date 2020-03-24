UEFA Postpones Champions League Final Due to COVID-19

Nyon [Switzerland], Mar 24 (ANI): UEFA on Monday postponed the Champions League final, scheduled to be held in May, due to the "COVID-19 crisis in Europe".Also, Women's Champions League Final and Europa League Final have also been postponed."As a result of the COVID-19 crisis in Europe, UEFA has today formally taken the decision to postpone the following matches, originally scheduled for May 2020: UEFA Women's Champions League Final, UEFA Europa League Final, UEFA Champions League Final," UEFA said in a statement.However, the body said no decision has yet been made on the rescheduled dates."No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin, will analyse the options available. The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course," the statement added. (ANI)

