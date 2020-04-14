Ujjain Reports Total of 27 COVID-19 Cases

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): A total of 27 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Ujjain so far.According to the State's Health Department, four people have been cured, whereas six individuals have succumbed to the deadly virus. So far, 2,289 individuals have been home-quarantined.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 730 positive cases have been reported in the State of Madhya Pradesh, as of Tuesday. Out of the total cases, 51 patients have recovered/discharged while 50 patients have died from the virus. (ANI)

