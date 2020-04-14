UK COVID-19 Toll Surpasses 12,000

World. (File Image)

London [UK], April 14 (ANI): The Department of Health and Social Care has reported that at least 12,107 people have died in the UK hospitals due to the coronavirus.This is an increase of 778 since the last update. 93,873 people in the country have tested positive for the coronavirus, as per CNN.There has been a discrepancy in the UK while reporting the deaths recorded among elderly residents.David Behan, chairman of home operator HC-One, has said that there could be discrepancies which may result in underreporting of deaths.Meanwhile, the Heathrow Airport in London, which is one of the busiest airports in Europe, has predicted a decline in passenger demand by over 90 pc in April, as the virus has halted the travel. (ANI)

