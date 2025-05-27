London, May 26: Police in Liverpool say a driver was arrested Monday after a vehicle plowed into a crowd of people celebrating the city soccer team's Premier League championship. Merseyside Police said they were investigating reports that multiple pedestrians were hit. A car was stopped and a man was arrested, police said.

Car Plows into Celebrating Liverpool Fans

🚨BREAKING🚨 Suspected car attack in Liverpool, UK: A vehicle hit fans celebrating the English team's championship. pic.twitter.com/7g69aZVqH2 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) May 26, 2025

BREAKING NEWS: Dale Street, Liverpool. Car rams into crowds of happy Liverpool fans. When does this end?? 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8KxwBcW0VH — Pete Sanford (@realpetesanford) May 26, 2025

The incident followed a large celebration in the city centre, where tens of thousands of dancing, scarf-and-flag-waving fans braved wet weather to line the streets and watch Liverpool's players display the Premier League trophy atop two buses bearing the words “Ours Again.”

