Quentin Griffiths, the British entrepreneur who co-founded the global online fashion giant ASOS, has died after falling from his 17th-floor luxury condominium in Pattaya. Thai police confirmed the 58-year-old’s death on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, following the incident that occurred earlier this month. Authorities and paramedics discovered Griffiths’ body on the ground below his balcony on Feb. 9. While initial investigations by local law enforcement suggest the death may have been a suicide, they have not yet officially ruled out foul play as the probe continues.

Thai Police Probe Griffiths’ Mysterious Death

Thai police reported that Griffiths was alone in his apartment at the time of the fall. Forensic teams found the unit locked from the inside, with no immediate signs of a struggle or a break-in. CCTV footage from the building also showed no evidence of unauthorised entry into the premises. "The motive is still being investigated," stated police officer Kosala Ngamphong. A preliminary autopsy conducted in Thailand did not reveal immediate evidence of foul play, though a full post-mortem examination required to establish a definitive cause of death is expected to take several months.

Quentin Griffiths Faced Legal, Financial Troubles

At the time of his death, Griffiths was reportedly navigating significant legal and financial stress. Documents related to ongoing lawsuits were found inside his apartment. According to police reports, he had been embroiled in a dispute with his Thai ex-wife, who accused him of embessling GBP 500,000 (approximately INR 6.1 crore) from a shared business venture. The billionaire was arrested and questioned by Thai investigators last year following allegations that he had forged documents to sell land and business shares without his ex-wife’s consent. Griffiths had denied all allegations, and the investigation remained active. He was also involved in a separate GBP 4 million tax dispute in the UK against an accounting firm.

ASOS Co-Founder Quentin Griffiths Dies

Griffiths was a central figure in the UK’s digital retail revolution. In 2000, he co-founded ASOS originally an acronym for "As Seen On Screen" alongside Nick Robertson and Andrew Regan. The platform gained worldwide fame by selling fashion inspired by celebrities and eventually grew into a billion-dollar titan with a client list that included Michelle Obama and the Princess of Wales. In a statement, an ASOS spokesperson said, "We're saddened to hear about the passing of Quentin, one of our original co-founders. He played an important role in Asos's earliest days and we're forever grateful for his contribution. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

UK Assists Family

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed they are providing assistance to Griffiths’ family. "We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities," a spokesperson said. Griffiths, a father of three, had lived in Thailand since 2007. He is survived by a son from his first marriage and two children from his second marriage.

