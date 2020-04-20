UP Govt Decides to Home Quarantine All Children Brought from Kota

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to keep all children, who were brought by buses from Kota in Rajasthan, in quarantine.Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, said at a press conference here that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered for all 10,500 plus children to be sent to home quarantine after conducting their tests in their respective districts."The contact details of the children were also taken by the authorities," he said, adding that the CM has also ordered for testing facilities to be started in the government medical colleges and divisions.According to Awasthi, the decision to keep complete lockdown in districts with 10 or more cases was also reviewed in the meeting.According to him, there are 1,176 confirmed cases in Uttar Pradesh including 1,030 active cases. There are 322 hotspots in the State. (ANI)

