Columbus, May 6: Indian-origin Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy has secured the party nomination for the post of Ohio Governor, according to a CBS News projection following Tuesday's primary election. The biotech billionaire's victory sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown in November against Democrat Amy Acton, the former director of the Ohio Department of Public Health, who advanced through the primary without opposition.

The path to the nomination opened up significantly for the candidate after several high-profile contenders exited the race. According to CBS News, the 2025 Republican field was initially expected to feature Attorney General Dave Yost and former Ohio State University football coach Jim Tressel. However, Yost withdrew after the state Republican Party and Donald Trump threw their weight behind Ramaswamy, while Tressel chose not to enter the contest, effectively "clearing the field" for the former presidential contender. ‘We’re Not Garbage, We’re Patriots’: Vivek Ramaswamy Picks Up Garbage in Protest Over Joe Biden’s Remarks Against Donald Trump Supporters (Watch Video).

In Tuesday's polling, the Republican nominee comfortably defeated Casey Putsch, a small business owner popularly known by the nickname "The Car Guy." CBS News reports that while Morgan County school board member Heather Hill was also on the ballot, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that votes for her would not be counted. This decision followed the withdrawal of her running mate, as state law requires candidates for governor and lieutenant governor to "run together."

The political ascent of the Indian-origin leader follows his 2024 bid for the Republican presidential nomination, which transformed him into a prominent national figure. Following that campaign, he emerged as a steadfast ally of Donald Trump and was originally appointed to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency, or "DOGE," alongside Elon Musk.

However, CBS News notes that he departed the "job-slashing department" just one day after the presidential inauguration to "focus on running for office." Financial disclosures indicate that the campaign enters the general election with a massive war chest, having raised 5 million dollars in early 2026 and provided a 25-million-dollar personal loan. This gives the candidate approximately 30 million dollars in "cash on hand," a figure consistent with an earlier pledge to Fox News to "donate $30 million" to the bid. 'Not a Video Game': Vivek Ramaswamy Takes Jibe at Indian-American Republican Presidential Aspirant Nikki Haley Over Her 'Finish Them' Remarks About Hamas.

In comparison, Acton has raised 5.1 million dollars, maintaining 3 million dollars in reserve. The billionaire's candidacy has also garnered support from local heavyweights, with Vice President JD Vance, an Ohio resident, confirming on Tuesday that he "voted for Ramaswamy." As the race moves toward November, the Republican nominee seeks to succeed the term-limited Governor Mike DeWine in a state that Trump won by 11 points during the 2024 election.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)