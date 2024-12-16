Aligarh, December 16: Five people, including four women, fell unconscious after a gas leak occurred at a meat factory in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The incident happened in the Amarpur Kondla area of Aligarh last night. According to officials, the affected individuals were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. Speaking to the media, Dr Sachin Verma from Malkhan Singh District Hospital, Aligarh said that there were four women and one man who fell unconscious in the incident. Aligarh: Ammonia Gas Leak At Meat Factory in UP Causes Panic, 5 Hospitalised (Watch Video).

5 People Including Four Women Fell Unconscious After Gas Leak

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Five people fell unconscious after a reported gas leak at a meat factory in Amarpur Kondla area of Aligarh last night. They were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/U35eEnlJCC — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2024

"They were brought here from Amarpur Kondla. The man who brought them here identified himself as Jannat Ali...They said that there was a gas leakage due to which these people fell unconscious...We provided them with first aid and oxygen. When we were doing our paperwork, Jannat Ali left with them without informing us," Dr Verma said. The authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)