An ammonia gas leak at a meat processing unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh caused panic on Sunday evening, leaving five workers hospitalised. The incident occurred around 7:30 PM in the cold storage section of the factory located in the Roravar area, according to Aligarh District Magistrate Vishak G. Workers reported burning eyes and difficulty breathing, prompting their immediate hospitalization. Oxygen support was provided to affected individuals. 5 workers were initially treated at a nearby health facility before being shifted to a private hospital, where they are reported to be stable and under treatment. Officials investigating the incident believe the leak originated in the ammonia supply network of the cold storage section. Safety measures are being reviewed. Sangli MIDC Gas Leak: 3 Killed, 9 Injured After Toxic Gas Leaks at Pharma Company in Maharashtra’s Kadegaon.

Ammonia Gas Leak in Aligarh Meat Factory Hospitalises 5 Workers

#WATCH | There were four women and one man. They were brought here from Amarpur Kondla. The man who brought them here identified himself as Jannat Ali...They said that there was a gas leakage due to which these people fell unconscious...We provided them first aid and oxygen. When… pic.twitter.com/ulRc1ZLnIQ — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2024

