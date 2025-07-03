Lucknow, Jul 3 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, alleging a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the recent move to merge government schools in rural areas.

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav claimed that the BJP is systematically undermining the education system to deprive future generations of their fundamental right to education.

"Education is the truest measure of development. The continued neglect of education and educators under the BJP government raises serious concerns that this is part of a larger conspiracy," he said.

He alleged that the BJP wants to keep the coming generations uneducated because educated individuals are likely to be more positive, tolerant, and resistant to the kind of "negative politics" of the BJP.

"Education brings awareness, and with it comes the courage to stand united against exploitation and oppression. The self-confidence gained through education poses a threat to authoritarian parties like the BJP," he said, adding, "If there are no schools, there will be no opposition to the BJP."

The former chief minister expressed fears that closing government schools in villages could pave the way for BJP-affiliated organisations to open their institutions "under the garb of service," where they could allegedly propagate "divisive ideologies."

Yadav further accused the ruling party of fostering a crowd of "uneducated, superstitious, and unscientific minds" that could be easily manipulated.

"A truly educated and socially conscious person can never support an ideology like that of the BJP," he said.

Highlighting the symbolic importance of having schools within sight, he said, "It is well known that what disappears from sight disappears from the mind. If schools are no longer visible in villages, the very inspiration for education will vanish."

Questioning the government's priorities, Yadav argued, "If a polling booth can be set up for a single voter, why can't a school be run for 30 children?"

Calling it a part of a broader "conspiracy to further marginalise the already deprived PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities," Yadav urged for resistance against the move and demanded the protection and expansion of government-run schools across Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, the Yogi-Adityanath-led government decided to merge schools to rationalise educational resources and address issues such as low enrolment, teacher shortage, and duplication of infrastructure.

The move, officials claim, aims to consolidate small and under-enrolled schools and merge them with nearby institutions.

There are about 1.40 lakh primary and upper primary government schools in the state, out of which 29,000 have 50 or fewer students, an official said, adding that around 89,000 teachers are posted in these schools.

Yadav also posted a news story from Kannauj, which alleges 38 schools in the districts are facing fear of merger.

