Uttarkashi, August 5: Uttarakhand's Sukhi Top area experienced another cloudburst on Tuesday, hours after the Dharali area also experienced huge losses due to a previous cloudburst. Further information on the second cloudburst is awaited. Meanwhile, in Uttarkashi's Dharali, on the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, both the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to the affected area. Three ITBP teams have already been dispatched, while four NDRF teams are en route and expected to join the rescue operations shortly.

"Spoke with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand regarding the flash flood incident in Dharali (Uttarkashi), Uttarakhand, and took stock of the situation. Three nearby teams of the ITBP have been sent to the location, and four teams of the NDRF have also been dispatched to the site. They will reach soon and begin the rescue operations," Shah said in a post on X. The Home Ministry is closely monitoring the developments, and efforts are underway to ensure timely rescue and relief for those affected by the natural calamity. Dharali Cloudburst: Amit Shah Speaks to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Following Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; ITBP, NDRF Teams Rushed for Rescue Operations.

Meanwhile, the roads in Gasku, Malghat area on the Dharchula- Gunji route have been closed, with NDRF successfully transporting travellers stranded due to falling rocks. Police officials have urged people not to travel on the route till it is cleared. The Chamoli police have also informed that the Jyotirmath-Malari motor road has been washed out near Saldhar. "Travellers and local residents are requested to avoid unnecessary travel and follow the guidelines and information issued by the Chamoli Police," the police said in a post on X.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences to the affected people in Dharali. "I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and obtained information about the situation. Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people," PM Modi posted on X in Hindi. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Massive Cloud Burst Hits Dharali Village in Kheer Gad Area Near Harsil; Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes Stock of Rescue Operation.

Uttarakhand Cloudburst

''People fleeing from homes to stay alive, but many were seen being swept away in no time'' Massive devastation in Dharali village near Gangotri Dham, likelihood of many people being killed, may God protect everyone 🙏🏻🙏🏻#Uttarakhand #Uttarkashi #Cloudburst #Dharali pic.twitter.com/v4IFLkzQXp — Sumit (@SumitHansd) August 5, 2025

Earlier today, Indian Army personnel engaged in rescue operations after a landslide occurred near Dharali village, approximately 4 km from the Indian Army Camp at Harshil. Approximately 15-20 people have been evacuated and injured are receiving medical treatment at Army medical facility in Harshil.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)