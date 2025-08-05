New Delhi, August 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation following a cloudburst in the Dharali region of Uttarkashi district, causing significant damage in the region. Taking swift action, Shah directed the deployment of rescue teams from both the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the affected area. Three ITBP teams have already been dispatched, while four NDRF teams are en route and expected to join the rescue operations shortly.

"Spoke with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand regarding the flash flood incident in Dharali (Uttarkashi), Uttarakhand, and took stock of the situation. Three nearby teams of the ITBP have been sent to the location, and four teams of the NDRF have also been dispatched to the site. They will reach soon and begin the rescue operations," Shah said in a post on X. The Home Ministry is closely monitoring the developments, and efforts are underway to ensure timely rescue and relief for those affected by the natural calamity. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Massive Cloud Burst Hits Dharali Village in Kheer Gad Area Near Harsil; Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes Stock of Rescue Operation.

A sudden flash flood struck the Dharali area in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, prompting swift action from authorities. In response to the incident, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand briefed central leadership on the current situation. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population.

NDRF told ANI that it's three teams-- one each from Manera, Batkot and Dehradun-- have been dispatched at the cloudburst site in Uttarkashi. "Further, two teams are in readiness at Shashtradhar airstrip for airlift." Meanwhile, ITBP told ANI that its 16-member team has arrived at the cloudburst site in Uttarkashi to assist in rescue operations, and another team of its 12th Battalion has also been rushed from Matli in Uttarakhand. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Scary Videos Capture Moment Floodwaters Swept Through Dharali, Clips Show Debris Covering Town As Locals Scream in Panic.

Massive Cloud Burst Hits Dharali Village in Uttarkashi

''People fleeing from homes to stay alive, but many were seen being swept away in no time'' Massive devastation in Dharali village near Gangotri Dham, likelihood of many people being killed, may God protect everyone 🙏🏻🙏🏻#Uttarakhand#Uttarkashi#Cloudburst#Dharalipic.twitter.com/v4IFLkzQXp — Sumit (@SumitHansd) August 5, 2025

Rescue Operation Underway

Amit Shah Takes Stock of Situation

उत्तराखंड के धराली (उत्तरकाशी) में फ्लैश फ्लड की घटना को लेकर उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री से बात कर घटना की जानकारी ली। ITBP की निकटतम 3 टीमों को वहाँ भेज दिया गया है, साथ ही NDRF की 4 टीमें भी घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना कर दी गई हैं, जो शीघ्र पहुँच कर बचाव कार्य में लगेंगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2025

Uttarakhand CM also said that "the news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing." "SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety." Earlier today, Indian Army personnel engaged in rescue operations after a landslide occurred near Dharali village, approximately 4 km from the Indian Army Camp at Harshil. Approximately 15-20 people have been evacuated and injured are receiving medical treatment at Army medical facility in Harshil.

