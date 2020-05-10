Vande Bharat Mission: Evacuation Flight from Doha Cancelled

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Air India Express flight IX 374 from Doha, which was earlier scheduled to leave Doha at 3:35 pm on Sunday and reach Thiruvananthapuram by 10:45 pm has been cancelled, the airline's spokesperson said.The revised schedule will be updated later, the spokesperson added.As India's major evacuation mission -- Vande Bharat Mission -- entered its fourth day on Sunday, Air India's evacuation flight with 326 Indians from London landed at Mumbai a short while earlier.On May 9, 1,373 more Indians returned to India from foreign countries as eight Vande Bharat flights from Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Sharjah, Kuala Lumpur and Dhaka landed in India, according to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals. (ANI)

