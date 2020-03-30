Virat, Anushka Pledge Support to PM-CARES and CM's Relief Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma on Monday pledged to extend their support to the PM-CARES and CM's Relief Fund of Maharashtra to combat the coronavirus threat in the country.Taking to Twitter Kohli wrote, "Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona."However, the cricketer did not reveal the amount that he will donate.Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave Rs 51 crore to PM-CARES.Cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 lakhs to Uttar Pradesh CM's Disaster Relief Fund to combat the coronavirus.On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi anounced the creation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.On Friday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had donated Rs 50 lakh to aid the battle against COVID-19.Indian sprinter Hima Das, on Thursday said that she will donate a month's salary to the Assam government's coronavirus relief fund.Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and wrestler Bajrang Punia have also contributed their bit for the cause. (ANI)

