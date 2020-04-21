Wasim Jaffer Picks David Warner as Skipper of His Best T20 XI

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer picked Australian stalwart David Warner as the skipper of his 'Best T20I XI'.Jaffer picked Warner and Babar Azam as the opening pair. The number three spot was bagged by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and former South African batsman AB de Villers was given number four spot.Interestingly Jaffer listed his T20I XI with a condition of selecting one player from each country.The only Indian player picked by Jaffer was fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.England batsman Jos Buttler and West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell were included to strengthen the middle-order.Surprisingly, Sandeep Lamichhane of Nepal was chosen as the spinner alongside Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. (ANI)

