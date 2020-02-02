Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: We Have Done Detailed Planning for Upcoming Polls, Says Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik

Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 2: Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Sunday said that the police have done detailed planning to avoid any untoward incident in view of the coming Delhi Assembly polls.

"So far as Delhi assembly elections are concerned, I want to assure you that the Delhi Police have a detailed planning. More than 40,000 staff will be deployed from the Delhi Police itself. We will also deploy 190 companies and 19,000 home guards," Patnaik told ANI in an exclusive interview.

Amulya Patnaik, Delhi Police Commissioner: The instigating speeches are being monitored and in some cases, the Election Commission has also taken cognizance. The vulnerable locations will be covered and no obstacle will be entertained during elections. #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/rxFI5UYuVL — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

"Delhi Police professionally handled the Lok Sabha polls. It was an entirely incident-free election. We are keeping an eye on sensitive areas. All arrangements are well in order. I can assure you that one or two incidents have certainly taken place but we have immediately responded and brought the situation under control," said Patnaik.

The Police Commissioner said that they are monitoring provocative speeches. "All our senior officers are on alert. Police are resent in sensitive locations too. Every day, around 300 rallies take place, which is closely monitored by the local police, traffic police and security units," he said. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Congress Manifesto Promises Allowance to Unemployed Youths And Nyay Yojana For Poor, Says 'No NRC, NPR if Voted to Power'.

Delhi CP A Patnaik:We are appealing to protestors at Shaheen Bagh as they are mostly women&children,we thought it's better to approach them in a persuasive manner.We are hopeful that gradually they will realize that people are facing inconvenience&listen to Delhi Police&clear it. pic.twitter.com/X2f6Mdr4eg — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

Patnaik, who was set to retire on January 31 last month, has been given a month's extension in services. The national capital had witnessed violence last year during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Delhi Assembly polls are scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)