Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Congress Manifesto Promises Allowance to Unemployed Youths And Nyay Yojana For Poor, Says 'No NRC, NPR if Voted to Power'

Congress leaders unveil manifesto for Delhi assembly elections (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 2: The Congress released its manifesto for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections on Sunday. The manifesto, released by Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra and party leaders Anand Sharma and Ajay Maken, says the grand old party, if voted to power, will not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Register of Population (NPR) "in the current form". Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Predictions by Satta Bazaar: AAP Likely to Retain Power, BJP And Congress Far Behind, Say Matka Players.

In its manifesto for the Delhi assembly polls, the Congress said it will challenge the Citizenship Amendment Act in Supreme Court if voted to power. The manifesto mentioned the Nyay Yojna, which was introduced by Rahul Gandhi during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress also promised to launch Yuva Swabhiman Yojna under which it will give monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 for graduates and Rs 7,500 for postgraduates. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

Taking a cue from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Congress promised free electricity up to 300 units to every household. "We will give 50 percent subsidy on 300-400 units power consumption, 30 percent on 400-500 units and 25 percent on 500-600 units," said the grand old party. It also promised free bus rides to senior citizens and free education from nursery to PhD for girl students in government institutions.

For the health sector, Congress promised to build five new AIIMS-type super-speciality hospitals in the national capital. Twenty percent of the Delhi government's budget will be used to tackle pollution, said the party. The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 12. In the last elections, the Congress could not win a single seat in Delhi.