We Will Not Forget: Former Sri Lanka Cricketer Sangakkara on Last Year's Easter Sunday Bombings

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka skipper and current Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) president Kumar Sangakkara on Tuesday condoled the demise of people who lost their lives during last year's Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka.He also said that all Sri Lankans stand together with the people who lost their loved ones."All Sri Lankans stand together shoulder to shoulder and heart to heart with all who are grieving loved ones lost. We will not forget and we share the pain. We all wait for questions to be answered fully. For closure," Sangakkara tweeted.On April 21, 2019, multiple blasts ripped through Sri Lanka when the Christian community was celebrating Easter Sunday.The explosions rattled churches and high-end hotels across the country, killing 258 people and injuring over 500.The island nation was put under a state of emergency for a period of four months from April to August.Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance. (ANI)

