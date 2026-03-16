New Delhi, March 16: The Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday informed the Lok Sabha of the number of flights cancelled by Indian carriers and foreign carriers due to the West Asia crisis and the number of Indian nationals who have returned during the 6th day of the Parliamentary Budget Session. Naidu said that the Indian carriers have cancelled a total of over 4335 flights, while the foreign carriers cancelled upto 1187 flights.

"Indian carriers have cancelled 4335 flights, foreign carriers have cancelled upto 1187 flights. The first thing we have to remember is safety. If the airspace itself is closed, there is no need for us to operate in this area," he said. Furthermore, he informed that almost 2,197,80 people have travelled during this period of tensions in West Asia. Emirates Flight Returns Midway to Thiruvananthapuram After Drone Incident Closes Dubai Airport.

"Our DGCA and Aviation department is in thorough communication with the authorities there," he said, emphasising that the airspace has to open for any travel to take place, which is still not the case for many regions. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the West Asia region and its impact on air travel between India and countries in the region. Airlines are undertaking necessary operational adjustments in view of the prevailing conditions to ensure passenger safety and the orderly conduct of flight operations. Dubai International Airport Temporarily Suspends Flights After Drone Incident Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict (Watch Video).

The Ministry is maintaining close coordination with airlines and other concerned stakeholders to facilitate smooth passenger movement. Airfares are also being closely monitored to ensure that ticket prices remain reasonable and that there is no undue surge during this period. Passengers are advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding flight schedules and travel arrangements.

The flight disruptions follow an ongoing security crisis in West Asia, which has resulted in airspace closures, fuel surcharges, and widespread impact on aviation operations across the region.

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