Actress Lisa Ray has publicly called out Air India for allegedly refusing to accept a medical waiver after she had to cancel her 92-year-old father's scheduled travel due to his deteriorating health. 'Worst Airline Experience' Abhishek Sharma Blasts Indigo Airlines for Ruining His 'One-Day Holiday' As Indian Cricket Team Star Misses Flight (See Instagram Story).

Taking to her social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), on Wednesday, Lisa expressed her frustration with Air India for denying the waiver despite submitting all necessary documents from the attending doctor.

Lisa Ray Calls Out Air India for Rejecting Her 92-Year-Old Ailing Father’s Medical Waiver

Here we go again @airindia My father is 92, unwell and I have to cancel travel due to his ailing condition. Submitted doctors letter and the waiver was denied? How is that possible? Where is the empathy from an airline that is claiming to care about passengers??? — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) March 19, 2025

The actor shared her distress, writing, "Here we go again @airindia My father is 92, unwell and I have to cancel travel due to his ailing condition. Submitted doctor's letter and the waiver was denied? How is that possible? Where is the empathy from an airline that is claiming to care about passengers???"

Air India Responds to Lisa Ray’s Tweet

Dear Ms. Ray, we empathize with your concern and wish your father a speedy recovery. Please help us with the email address from which you've written to us or the case ID (if any) via DM. We'll look into it. — Air India (@airindia) March 19, 2025

In response, Lisa received a reply from Air India's official X account, prompting her to share a screenshot of the booking website. The screenshot revealed that no medical waiver was available, along with a statement that her father had been hospitalised. Lisa Ray, who has been open about her own health struggles, including her diagnosis of multiple myeloma in 2009, has become a vocal advocate for patient rights and healthcare awareness. ‘Very Indecent’: Sayani Gupta Recalls When a Co-Star Continued Kissing Her Even After Scene Was Over; Praises Prateik Babbar for Ensuring Her Comfort During Intimate Shoot.

Her memoir 'Close To The Bone', released in 2019, documents her journey with the rare bone marrow cancer, including a relapse after three years of remission. Lisa began her career as a model in the early '90s before making her acting debut in the 2001 film Kasoor. Most recently, Lisa appeared in the second season of the popular Prime Video series Four More Shots Please!