Bollywood actresses have often opened up about facing uncomfortable moments with co-stars while filming intimate scenes. Actress Sayani Gupta, known for her roles in Four More Shots Please, Inside Edge, and Margarita with a Straw, recently shared about a similar incident while filming for a show. Sayani Gupta also stressed the importance of having an intimacy coordinator on the set to monitor the filming during such scenes. ‘Khwabon Ka Jhamela’ Movie Review: Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta and Kubbra Sait’s Romcom Loses ‘Wood’ With Its Awkward Lead Casting (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sayani Gupta’s Troubling Encounter on Set

During a chat with Radio Nasha, Sayani Gupta revealed that a co-star continued to kiss her even after the director called "cut." The actress said, "I could write a book about intimacy and I am grateful that this is now a profession in India. I had worked with one (intimacy coordinator) during the filming of Margarita with a Straw in 2013." However, Sayani Gupta said that few people always end up crossing boundaries and "taking advantage". She said, "I've been in a situation where an actor lingered on a kiss after a cut, and you are left uncomfortable." She called acts like these "subtle" but "very indecent".

Sayani Gupta’s Instagram Post

Sayani Gupta Praises Prateik Babbar for Comforting Her During Intimate Scene

Sayani Gupta further recalled another incident while filming for Prime Video's series Four More Shots Please, in which she had to wear a short dress. Recalling the unpleasant incident which took place in Goa, the actress said, "I had to lie on the sand in a tiny dress. Some 70 men were standing in front of me, and there wasn't even one person on the set to give me a shawl or be by my side." She said that the boundaries are often compromised and the mindset needs to change. However, the actress was all praises for her co-star Prateik Babar. She thanked him for making her feel safe while filming an intimate scene and said, "His eyes didn't shift for a second. He kept looking into my eyes. My respect for him reached a new level." ‘Sikandar’: Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar Join Salman Khan in Upcoming Action Film.

In Four More Shots Please, Sayani Gupta plays an investigative journalist named Damini Rizvi Roy, while Prateik Babbar plays a bar owner named Jeh Wadia. The third season of the Prime Video series premiered in 2022.

