Abhishek Sharma lashed out at Indigo Airlines after he had a forgettable experience at the Delhi Airport. The India national cricket team and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star took to Instagram to share a story where he narrated his ordeal "I had the worst experience with Indigo at Delhi airport, and the behaviour of staff, especially counter manager Ms Sushmita Mittal, was absolutely unacceptable. I arrived on time at the correct counter, but they redirected me unnecessarily to another counter. only to tell me later that check-in was closed, making me miss my flight. I only had a one-day holiday, which has now been completely ruined," he wrote in the Instagram story while adding that the airline management wasn't providing any further assistance. Baroda Smashes Highest Score in T20 History; Abhishek Sharma Slams 28-ball Hundred in Punjab vs Meghalaya SMAT 2024-25.

Abhishek Sharma Slams Indigo Airlines in Instagram Story

Abhishek Sharma Insta Story For Staff Of Indigo. pic.twitter.com/P2Zek2CYrH — Cricket News (@cricket_news_33) January 13, 2025

Screenshot of Abhishek Sharma's Instagram Story Here

Abhishek Sharma's Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram @abhisheksharma_4)

