Will Send Our Leaders to Rajya Sabha from Two Seats, Congress Will Also Support Us: RJD MLA Bhai Virendra Claims

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): We will send our leaders to Rajya Sabha from two seats in Bihar, and Congress will also support us, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra said on Sunday."We will send our leaders to Rajya Sabha from two seats in Bihar, and Congress will also support us. We had given one Rajya Sabha seat to Congress in the last state polls but we can't sacrifice every time," Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Bhai Virendra told ANI.Bihar has five seats in the Rajya Sabha election to be held on March 26. According to the arithmetic of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, the JDU-BJP alliance is winning three of these seats while RJD is likely to bag two seats. (ANI)

