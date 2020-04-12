With 8 New COVID-19 Cases, Indore's Count Climbs to 306

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): The surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Indore continued on Sunday with eight more people testing positive for the virus, according to the Chief Medical and Health Officer.With these new cases, Indore's total count of positive coronavirus cases has gone up to 306. The total number of deaths now stands at 32 in the city while the total number of the coronavirus cases in the State stands at 564.As per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 8,447 including 273 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)