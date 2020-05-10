Withdraw Appointment of Passey as LNJP Hospital Medical Director, Centre Tells Delhi Govt

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The Centre has directed the Delhi government to withdraw the appointment of Dr JC Passey as the medical director of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Narayan Hospital immediately owing to his age.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sought a clarification on the matter from the Delhi government within 10 days. The letter by the ministry was issued on May 4.

Passey was appointed as the medical director of the Delhi government-run hospital on March 26.

He attained the age of 62 years on June 26, 2018.

The Ministry order dated October 9, 2018 specifically mentioned that administrative unit/ministry concerned may ensure that officers having attained the age of 62 years will not be assigned the charge of administrative posts, and they will be retained in non-administrative posts till their retirement/superannuation etc.

"In spite of the instructions, Passey has been appointed to an administrative post," the letter said.

The appointment of Dr Passey as Medical Director, LNJP Hospital is "to be withdrawn immediately" and "he be posted to a non-administrative post", it said.

The LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Delhi.

