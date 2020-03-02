Women's T20 WC: Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham Lead Australia to Semifinal

Melbourne [Australia], Mar 2 (ANI): Australia defeated New Zealand by four runs to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Junction Oval here on Monday.Chasing a moderate target of 156, the Kiwis were restricted to 151/7 in twenty overs. Spinner Georgia Wareham and Megan Schutt bagged three wickets each. Wareham bowled economically and returned with figures of 3-17 in her four overs.Opening pair of Rachel Priest and skipper Sophie Devine built a stand of 25-run. The former departed after scoring 17 runs.Suzie Bates joined Devine in the middle and stitched a 28-partnership for the second wicket. Bates (14) was caught in front of the wickets by Wareham in the eighth over.Devine was too scalped by Wareham in the 14th over. She played a knock of 31 runs. Maddy Green and Katey Martin built a 27-run stand for the fourth wicket. Green departed after scoring 28 runs.Amelia Kerr (2) and Hayley Jensen (0), and Anna Peterson (9) failed to leave their mark on the scoreboard and were dismissed cheaply.Earlier, White Ferns won the toss and asked Australia to bat. Beth Mooney's 60-run innings off 50 balls guided the side to post 155/5 in allotted twenty overs.Skipper Meg Lanning (21), Ashleigh Gardner (20), Ellyse Perry (21), and Rachael Haynes (19*) also played brief knocks.From Group A, India and Australia have qualified for the semifinal while South Africa and England will proceed to the last-four from Group B. (ANI)

