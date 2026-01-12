A video shared by the Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchise Gujarat Giants from their dressing room has gained significant traction online, capturing a candid moment between New Zealand veteran Sophie Devine and young Indian cricketer Anushka Sharma. The clip highlights a humorous cultural exchange regarding dietary habits, specifically Sharma’s preference for eggless desserts. TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Updates.

The footage shows Devine and Sharma engaged in a casual conversation during a team gathering. During the exchange, Sharma mentions that she only eats eggless cake. This revelation appears to catch Devine off guard, leading to a visible look of surprise and a "priceless" reaction that has since been widely shared across social media platforms.

Sophie Devine Reacts To Anushka Sharma's No Eggless Cake Choice!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gujarat Giants (@giantscricket)

In India, a significant portion of the population follows a lacto-vegetarian diet, leading to a robust market for "eggless" baked goods. While this is a standard offering in Indian bakeries and team catering, it remains less common in many Western countries, explaining Devine’s initial bewilderment. Lizelle Lee in WPL 2026: Why is Delhi Capitals Wicketkeeper Going Viral.

Anushka Sharma, a promising all-rounder for the Gujarat Giants, is among many Indian athletes who maintain specific dietary regimes to align with personal beliefs or fitness requirements.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Gujarat Giants). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2026 06:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).