Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Over 4.16 lakh health workers will be administered the Covid-19 vaccine from Saturday onwards in Madhya Pradesh, the state's health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary said.

Vaccination will be conducted at 150 centers in the state as part of the countrywide inoculation drive that will be launched today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In the first week, 57,000 health workers will be vaccinated and 50,000 in the second week," Dr Choudhary said while speaking to ANI on Friday.

Jabalpur Collector Karmveer Sharma said that the vaccination drive will be conducted at seven sites in the district today.

"Covid-19 vaccination will be conducted at seven sites in Jabalpur on Saturday. A total of 24,000 healthcare workers have been identified for vaccination in the first phase. In the second phase, frontline workers will be vaccinated," the district collector said.

The vaccine will be first administered to healthcare workers and frontline workers after which people above 50 years of age followed by those who are below 50 but have comorbidities. In the remaining phase the rest of the population will be given jabs against the disease.

Two vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield-- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process and these will be administered during the vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)