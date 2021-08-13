Moscow, Aug 13 (AP) An explosion on a city bus in southwestern Russia on Thursday injured 16 people, one of whom later died, officials said.

Authorities said the blast on the bus in the city of Voronezh was caused by a leaky gas canister.

Also Read | US: More Than 9,000 Anti-Asian Incidents Reported Since COVID-19 Pandemic Began, Says Report.

Deputy regional governor, Sergei Sokolov, quickly ruled out a terror attack, the Interfax news agency reported.

The regional health department in Voronezh, a city of 1 million about 450 kilometers (280 miles) south of Moscow, said that 16 people were hurt by the blast, and one of them later died of injuries in a hospital.

Also Read | Afghanistan Govt Offers 'Share in Power' to Taliban To End Rising Violence in the Country.

The Investigative Committee, the country's top investigative agency, has sent a team of experts to conduct a criminal probe.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)