Naypyidaw [Myanmar], July 31 (ANI): At least one was killed and several others injured after an explosion took place at the junta checkpoint at the Salween Bridge in Hpa-an Township, Karen State, Myanmar, Myanmar Now reported citing local and police sources.

“The checkpoint was already destroyed when we got there. You could say that the explosion was pretty big,” said an officer from a local social welfare group.

A police source told Myanmar Now that seven of the 10 people wounded were Myanmar army troops.

The incident occurred at the time when the members of the military stationed at the post were searching a Toyota vehicle parked nearby, according to the Karen Information Center (KIC). The local media group cited locals describing the checkpoint as having been “blown into pieces.”

KIC also reported that the military had increased security at the Taung Kalay military hospital and that it was also conducting searches in Hpa-An town, which is also the state capital.

The explosions destroyed several vehicles and a small crater remained in the road at the time of reporting, according to photos of the scene, as per Myanmar Now.

Young travellers have frequently been arrested at the Salween Bridge checkpoint after being asked by soldiers to exit their vehicles, show their identification documents, and present their mobile phones to be checked for evidence of any political activities or affiliation. If such materials are found, they are often asked to pay bribes, locals explained.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

