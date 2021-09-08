Mexico City [Mexico], September 8 (ANI/Xinhua): At least one person was killed after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Mexican coastal city of Acapulco in Guerrero state on Tuesday night, officials said.

Tremors were felt hundreds of kilometers away in the Mexican capital as buildings rocked and swayed in Mexico City .

In its Twitter account, the National Seismological Service said the earthquake occurred at 8:47 p.m. local time (0147 GMT) 11 km southwest of Acapulco, at a depth of 10 km. (ANI/Xinhua)

