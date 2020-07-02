Peshawar, Jul 2 (PTI) At least eleven people, including five women, were killed in two different road accidents in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, police said.

Seven people, including four women, died when the jeep they were travelling in skidded off a mountainous road in Lora Serai area of Abbotabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

In a similar incident, four members of a family died when the car they were travelling in fell in the canal in Charsadda district.

The dead included a woman, her two sons and a daughter and their bodies were recovered from the canal later on.

