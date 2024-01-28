Dera Bugti [Balochistan], January 28 (ANI): Exposing the atrocities of the Pakistan Army, the Baloch Republican Party has claimed that the labour quarters of Sui town in Dera Bugti district have been sealed by the enforcement agencies.

Taking the matter to the social media platform 'X' on Sunday, the spokesperson of the party, Sher Mohammad Bugti, claimed that so far, 150 people have been taken into custody by the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan at the Sui Gas field. Bugti also claimed that the families and children of the labourers have also not been spared.

In the post, Bugti further said, "It's yet another tactic from the deep state to pave the way for its next candidates for its so-called 'elections'."

"There is no election in Balochistan but rather selection, and only selection by the mighty ISI & army of Pakistan. There is no need for the state to conduct so much drama in order to pick a puppet, which it can do without any problem," his post added.

Abductions and extrajudicial killings by the hands of the Pakistan Army and Inter-Services Intelligence have been a long-standing issue for the people of Balochistan. The Baloch community, time and time again, has raised its voice against these atrocities.

Currently, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route has been blocked by the family members of three Baloch students who were allegedly abducted from Hoshap and Tajaban provinces. The abductees have been identified as Aslam, Hammal and Bahadur Chakar, and the abduction of these three Baloch individuals has now turned into a major protest in the area.

"On the one hand, the people of Balochistan are protesting against the Baloch genocide and human rights violations, while the state has ruthlessly continued its inhumane policy of Baloch genocide," Mahrang posted on X.

Mahrang is the leader of a huge demonstration that appealed to human rights organisations to play a bigger and more significant role in the recovery of Baloch youth. (ANI)

