Beijing, January 6: Honor has officially launched the latest addition to its power-focused smartphone lineup, the Honor Power 2, in its home market of China. Debuting as the successor to the original Honor Power, the new device brings massive upgrades to battery density and processing power. The handset is designed for outdoor enthusiasts and users requiring extreme battery life, featuring a reinforced chassis and advanced silicon-carbon battery technology that allows it to maintain a relatively slim profile despite its record-breaking capacity.
The design of the Honor Power 2 represents a significant departure from its predecessor, adopting a premium aesthetic with a matte metal frame and an "iPhone-inspired" rear camera module. It features upgraded durability with comprehensive water and dust resistance ratings, alongside a new "ice-sealed" cooling system to manage thermals during heavy usage. The smartphone also introduces Honor’s latest software enhancements aimed at improving signal strength and outdoor communication, making it a robust option for travellers and power users alike. Realme Neo 8 Design Officially Revealed With ‘Cyber Purple’ Colour Ahead of China Launch; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price Here.
Honor Power 2 Specifications and Features
The Honor Power 2 features a 6.79-inch LTPS OLED display with a 1.5K resolution (2640 x 1200 pixels) and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports very high brightness levels, with reports indicating up to 1,800 nits typical peak brightness and HDR peak brightness reaching close to 8,000 nits. It also includes 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming for improved eye protection. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB using UFS 4.1 technology. It runs MagicOS 10 based on Android 16 out of the box.
For photography, the handset features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation and a 5MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera. One of the key highlights of the device is its large 10,080mAh silicon-carbon battery, which supports 80W wired SuperCharge fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging, allowing it to be used as a power bank. The phone also offers strong durability credentials with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust resistance, water immersion and high-pressure water jets.
Honor Power 2 Price in China
The Honor Power 2 price in China starts at CNY 2,699 (approximately INR 31,500) for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The higher-end model, which features 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage, is priced at CNY 2,999 (approximately INR 35,000). The smartphone is currently available for pre-order in China and is offered in three colour options: Sunrise Orange, Midnight Black, and Snowfield White. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date.
The device is scheduled to go on official sale in China starting January 9, 2026. While Honor has not yet confirmed an international release, the competitive pricing and unique battery specifications make it a highly anticipated model for global markets.
