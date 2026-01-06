Beijing, January 6: iQOO is set to redefine the mid-premium segment with the upcoming launch of the iQOO Z11 Turbo, which has been officially teased in China ahead of its January debut. Positioned as a "flagship-grade" performance device, the Z11 Turbo is expected to eventually arrive in global markets, including India. While early rumours suggested it might be part of the Neo series, new certification listings indicate it could be rebranded as the iQOO 15R for international audiences to compete directly with the OnePlus 15R.

The design of the iQOO Z11 Turbo marks a substantial upgrade, featuring a premium build with a metal frame and a glass back. The brand has confirmed a "golden-size" form factor with large, rounded corners designed to enhance ergonomics during long gaming sessions. Despite its massive internal components, the device maintains a slim profile at just 7.9mm in thickness and weighs 202 grams. It also brings top-tier durability with an official IP68 and IP69 rating for superior dust and water resistance.

iQOO Z11 Turbo Specifications and Features

The iQOO Z11 Turbo is officially confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, making it one of the first non-flagship devices to use Qualcomm’s latest top-tier silicon. The mobile features a 6.59-inch OLED LTPS display with a 1.5K resolution and is expected to support a 144Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth visuals. For photography, it is equipped with a flagship 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 main camera with OIS, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

To ensure industry-leading endurance, the phone is backed by a record-breaking 7,600mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. It will be available in multiple configurations ranging from 12GB+256GB up to a massive 16GB+1TB storage variant. The device also includes an in-house Q2 graphics chip for gaming, an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor for security, and will ship with Android 16 topped with OriginOS 6. It will be offered in four distinct shades: black, silver, pink, and blue.

iQOO Z11 Turbo Price in India

The iQOO Z11 Turbo price in India (potentially as the iQOO 15R) is expected to range between INR 32,000 and INR 38,000, based on its confirmed China pricing of CNY 2,500 to CNY 3,000. This competitive pricing would position it as one of the most affordable devices featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, directly challenging the premium mid-range offerings from OnePlus and POCO.

While an exact India launch date remains under wraps, the device is expected to make its domestic debut by late February or early March 2026. Given the high-end camera sensor and the unprecedented battery capacity, the Z11 Turbo is likely to become a primary choice for power users who seek flagship specifications without the premium "Ultra" price tag.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).