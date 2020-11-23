San Francisco, Nov 23: At least two people were killed and multiple others injured in a stabbing attack at a church in the US state of California, police said.

The attack took place on Sunday night at the Grace Baptist Church in San Jose city, reports Xinhua news agency. Police said that some of the injured sustained "life-threatening" wounds. Paris Stabbing: 4 People Injured in Knife Attack Near Former Charlie Hebdo Offices.

"No church services were being conducted at the time of the stabbing," it said, adding "unhoused individuals were brought into the church to get them out of the cold."

So far there has been no confirmation of any arrest, the police added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).