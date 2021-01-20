Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): Republican House Representative Beth Van Duyne representing Texas has sent a letter to President-elect Joe Biden, signed jointly by 16 GOP House freshmen, saying that they look forward to working with his new administration.

Some of the representatives who signed the letter include Madison Cawthorn, Barry Moore, Burgess Owens, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Peter Meijer, Ashley Hinson and Carlos A. Gimenez, reported CNN.

"We firmly believe that what unites us as Americans is far greater than anything that may ever divide us," they wrote. "In that spirit, we hope that we can rise above the partisan fray to negotiate meaningful change for Americans across the nation and maintain the United States' standing as the best country in the world," read the letter.

"The constituencies we represent showcase the variety of thought across our great nation... Americans are tired of the partisan gridlock and simply want to see leaders from both sides of the aisle work on issues important to American families, workers, and businesses," CNN quoted the letter.

This comes as Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States, defeating sitting president Donald Trump in the presidential elections in November 2020.

Biden, who is known around the world for his stint as the vice president during the Obama administration, will be the oldest person ever sworn in as president of the country at 78. (ANI)

